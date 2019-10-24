Freshman centerfielder Kimmie Piland made two huge plays in the outfield in the bottom of the seventh to seal Lamar County's 4-1 win over Jeff Davis in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state softball playoffs in Columbus Thursday evening. Piland made a spectacular catch running to her right at the fence to rob a Jeff Davis batter of a sure double then called off another outfielder to get the final put out of the game on a high fly to right center field.
Cayla Bishop launched a mammoth solo homer in the top of the seventh to give LC a key insurance run.
Brinkley Yevak went the distance on the mound for LC, allowing only one hit and striking out four. She also drove in two runs. Taylor Turner had two hits for the locals. LC took a 3-1 lead in the first and the teams were scoreless thereafter until Bishop's last inning shot.
Lamar faces Banks County at 10 a.m. Friday. Banks topped LC's region foe Bremen 6-0 in round one. In other round one games, Harlem topped Heard County 8-5 and Rockmart beat Vidalia 10-7. Jeff Davis, Bremen, Heard and Vidalia all drop into the losers bracket of the double elimination tourney which is being played at the Olympic softball venue in downtown Columbus.
Freshman centerfielder Kimmie Piland (center) is mobbed by her teammates after making two great catches to close out LC's 4-1 win over Jeff Davis in the Elite 8 round of the state softball tournament Thursday evening in Columbus. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Piland, Bishop, Yevak pace LC in first round win
