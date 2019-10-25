A 66-year-old Barnesville woman was killed Oct. 23 after she ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Line Road and Ga. Hwy. 7 in Spalding County, triggering a multi-vehicle accident at approximately 4:10 p.m. There was some initial confusion about the dead woman’s identity.
Spalding coroner Sonny Foster eventually identified the woman as Deborah Ross. Her body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy.
More to follow…
Local woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks