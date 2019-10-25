Ms. Deborah Ruth Ross, age 66, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Deborah was born on Sunday, February 1, 1953 to the late Milton Lamar Ross and the late Maggie Ruth Sherwood Ross. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Warren Lamar Ross and her sister, Darlene Sprayberry. Deborah was self- employed working as a nanny. She loved everybody, all the children she raised as if they were hers. Deborah was a devoted Christian and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. She never forgot anyone’s birthday.
Deborah is survived by her brothers and sisters- in-law, Jimmy and Clarita Sprayberry, Sean and Jeannette Ross; Sisters and brothers- in-law, Yvonne Williams, Cheryl and Allen “Butch” Nadzam, Stacia and Jason Martin, Kimberly D. and Jon Saunders; Best family friend, Dena Ray; Special family friends, Eddie and Toni Grogan and family; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service for Ms. Deborah Ruth Ross will be held at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Garth Forster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research (www.stjude.org).
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Ross family.
