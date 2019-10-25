The Lamar County Trojans (6-1, 2-1) travel to Bremen tonight to take on the Blue Devils (4-3, 2-1) in a region matchup.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the sidelines:
End 1st qtr.: LC 0 Bremen 0
8:35 2nd qtr.: Bremen 7 LC 0: Bremen 43-yard TD run. PAT good.
4:26 2nd qtr.: LC 7 Bremen 7: JuCorrie Zellner 18-yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT.
1:272nd qtr.: Bremen 13 LC 7: Bremen 36-yard TD run. PAT blocked by Keilyn Tyus.
HALFTIME: Bremen 13 LC 7
SOFTBALL: LC stayed alive with a 5-4 win over Heard.
6:37 3rd qtr.: Bremen 20 LC 7: Bremen four yard TD run. PAT good.
6:05 3rdqtr.: Bremen 27 LC 7: Bremen 23-yard interception return for TD. PAT good.
11:57 4th qtr.: Bremen 34 LC 7: Bremen one yard TD run. PAT good.
FINAL 34-7
Aderrius Barron (52) and his teammates on the LC defense will have their hands full with Bremen tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans fall, softball wins
