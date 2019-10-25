/Unitedbank
Aderrius Barron (52) and his teammates on the LC defense will have their hands full with Bremen tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans travel to Bremen tonight

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 25. 2019
The Lamar County Trojans (6-1, 2-1) travel to Bremen tonight to take on the Blue Devils (4-3, 2-1) in a region matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils topped Temple on the road last week 20-0 while LC was off. Bremen’s losses came to Rabun County, Bowdon and Callaway.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the sidelines:
