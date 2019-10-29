Public Notices 10-29-19
Posted by Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 29. 2019
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Boyd Clayton Roark, Jr., deceased
Estate No. 8605
Notice
In Re: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
To: All Interested Persons and (all and singular the heirs of said Decedent,)(the beneficiaries under the will,) and to whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objections, it there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before November 11, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (10-29)(1)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Larry Allen Mechem, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 22nd day of Oct., 2019.
Linda S. Mechem, Personal Representative, 150 Peacock Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-29)(4)(p)
Georgia, Lamar County
Notice to Creditors and Debtors
All creditors of the Estate of Donald P. Holmes, Jr. deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of October, 2019.
Executor: Marci Vickers aka Marci Lynn Porrata
William D. Lindsey, Attorney at Law, 342 College Dr. Barnesville, GA 30204.
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Sherald Ray Johnson, deceased
Estate No. 8671
Petition of Letters of Adminstration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Johnny Ray Johnson has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Sherald Ray Johnson deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 11, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (10-15)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Iola Battle, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of September, 2019.
Tonya Johnson, Personal Representative, 795 Cannafax Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (10-8)(4)(p)
In the Juvenile Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In the Interest of: H.P., Sex: M, DOB: 02/25/2011, Case #: 085-19J-094; P.E.H., Sex: M, DOB: 12/31/2018, Case#: 085-19J-095, Minor Children
Notice of Publication
To Tiffany Pendleton Head, Joseph L. Brown, Prentice Head, Quantravious Smith, Jennifer Smith and anyone claiming a parental interest in said children born to Tiffany Pendleton Head
You are notified that a Dependancy action seeking custody was filed against you in said county on Sept. 27, 2019, and by reason of an Order for Service by Publication dated Oct. 2, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to be and appear before the Lamar County Juvenile Court, Lamar County Courthouse, Barnesville, Georgia, on Nov. 20, 2019 at 8:30 o’clock a.m. for a hearing on said action and to serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, Kent Lawrence, 423 S. Mulberry Street, Jackson, GA 30233. You may obtain a copy of said petition by contacting the Butts County Juvenile Court Clerk.
Witness, the Honorable Clerk of this Court
This the 2nd day of October, 2019.
/s/Debra L. Holmes, Deputy Clerk, Lamar County Juvenile Court. (10-8)(4)(p)
NOTICE OF COMPUTATION & CANVASSING OF ELECTION RETURNS
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-492, notice is hereby given that the computation and canvassing of the returns of votes cast in the November 5, 2019 General Municipal and Special Election will take place at the Lamar County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 408 Thomaston Street Suite D, Barnesville, Georgia 30204 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 beginning at 7:00 p.m.
This the 24th day of October, 2019.
Anita Reid, Elections Supervisor. (10-29)(b)
D.R.’s Mini Storage, 100 Liberty St., Barnesville, will have a public auction under Article 5 of the Ga. Code chapter 44-12 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. The following units will be sold: #081 Breanna Chambley, #090 Scotty Walker, #524 Misty M. Martin, #580 Heather Wall.
A $40 clean out deposit is required at the sale. D.R.’s has the right to refuse any and all bids. Call 770-358-4023 for more information.
(10-29)(2)(p)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Judy Wilson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 19, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 673, Page 216, Lamar County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $45,289.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 5, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 106 of the 7th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, and being in the City of Barnesville, and being further described as Lot 55 on a certain plat of survey entitled “Greenfield SubdivisionS-Property of Alpha-21 Group” dated June 20, 1974, prepared by Robert S. Mitchell, Ga. RLS, and recorded in Plat Book 7, Page 5, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, in hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
This property is conveyed subject to any easements or re-strictions shown on the above described plat of survey; also, to easements for sewer, water, electricity and phone as shown in the following deed book references: Deed Book 50, pp. 461-462; Deed Book 34, p. 485; Deed Book 33, pp. 415-416, Lamar County Records.
This property is one of several lots which were conveyed unto Joe Bramlett by warranty deed from William McDaniel dated Sept. 19, 1989, and recorded in deed book 137, pages 178-179, said records.
SUBJECT TO all easements of record.
THIS PROPERTY is known as No. 116 Bradley Circle according to the present house numbering system in use in the City of Barnesville.
Said property is known as 116 Bradley Circle, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Judy Wilson, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney-in-Fact for Judy Wilson
File no. 18-071793
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/JP
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, LAMAR COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by John Rivers and Tina M Rivers to New Century Mortgage Corporation dated 9/23/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 545 Page 156 Lamar County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, As Trustee For Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2006-NC3, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $153,600.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on November 5, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
That certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 226 of the 2nd District, of Lamar County, Georgia: and being Tract ‘B-1”, totaling 5.000 acres as shown in the plat of survey for John Rivers dated August 9, 2005, prepared by Kenneth Edward Presley, Registered Land Surveyor No. 1327, and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin on the common Land Lot line which forms the Eastern boundary line of Land Lot 223 and the Western boundary line of land lot 226, which pin is located a distance of 1314.91 feet South along said common Land Lot line from the South Right-of-way of Hoyt Road, being the point of beginning, and proceeding as follows:
1. North 90 degrees 00’00” East 153.58 feet to a point. thence;
2. South 01 degrees 27’48” West 193.67 feet to a point, thence;
3. North 90 degrees 00’00” East 595.41 feet to a point, thence;
4. South 62 degrees 06’49” East 319.64 feet to a point, thence;
5. South 64 degrees 52’46” East 224.61 feet to a point, thence;
6. South 70 degrees 57’44” East 81.65 feet to a point, thence;
7. South 81 degrees 57’35” East 75.86 feet to a point, thence;
8. South 02 degrees 33’25” West 50.23 feet to a point, thence;
9. North 81 degrees 57’35” West 85.47 feet to a point, thence;
10. North 70 degrees 57’44” West 89.12 feet to a point, thence;
11. North 64 degrees 52’46” West 228.47 feet to a point, thence;
12. North 62 degrees 06’49” West 134.03 feet to a point, thence;
13. South 79 degrees 10’12” West 364.16 feet to a point, thence;
14. South 90 degrees 00’00” West 538.17 feet to a point, thence;
15. North 01 degrees 27’48” East 393.73 feet to the point of beginning, according to the plat of survey for
John Rivers dated August 9, 2005, prepared by Kenneth Edward Presley, Registered Land Surveyor No.
1327.
A copy of the plat is attached as Exhibit “B” to the Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 545, Page 156, Lamar County, Georgia records.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 474 Mckenzie Rd, Milner, GA 30257 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): John Rivers or tenant or tenants.
PHH Mortgage Corporation is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
PHH Mortgage Corporation
One Mortgage Way
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
(800) 750-2518
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, As Trustee For Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2006-NC3 as agent and Attorney in Fact for John Rivers and Tina M Rivers
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-3518A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-3518A
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a Security Deed given by KPM Developments, LLC, to Southern Horizon Bank, dated December 10, 2004, as recorded in Deed Book 503, Page 65, Lamar County, Georgia records on December 14, 2004, and as modified by that certain Modification of Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 608, Page 66, Lamar County, Georgia as last transferred to Ameris Bank by an Assignment from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, acting as Receiver for High Trust Bank, formally known as Southern Horizon Bank, (as modified, the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of seven hundred fifty thousand dollars, ($750,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash, before the courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2019, - November 5, 2019 - the following described property:
ALL THAT LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF MILNER IN LAND LOT 32 OF THE THIRD LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 27.637 ACRES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR MRS. JESSIE H. GRESHAM ESTATE”, DATED NOVEMBER 8, 1988, PREPARED BY COCHRAN-PRESLEY AND ASSOCIATES AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 136, LAMAR COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT RECORDS, WHICH SAID PLAT WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THEREON IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Ameris Bank is the holder of the Note and Security Deed to the property. In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ameris Bank, P.O. Box 71748, Albany, Georgia 31708, (229) 438-4933.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is KPM Developments, LLC, or a tenant or tenants thereof, and said property is more commonly known as Land off of Matthews Rd., Milner, Georgia.
This sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Ameris Bank
as attorney in fact for
KPM Developments, LLC
Simpson, Uchitel & Wilson, L.L.P.
One Securities Centre, Suite 1100
3490 Piedmont Rd., NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 266-2421
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a Security Deed given by KPM Developments, LLC, to Southern Horizon Bank, dated May 16, 2005, as recorded in Deed Book 523, Page 235, Lamar County, Georgia records on May 19, 2005, and as modified by that certain Modification of Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 614, Page 230, Lamar County, Georgia, as last transferred to Ameris Bank by an Assignment dated October 4, 2011, as recorded in Deed Book 777, Page 225, Lamar County, Georgia records on January 30, 2012 (as modified, the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of one million eight hundred twenty-five thousand dollars, ($1,825,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash, before the courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 19, - November 5, 2019 - the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OF PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 103 AND 122, OF THE THIRD DISTRICT, OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING DESIGNATED AS 241.85 ACRES, ON PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED SURVEY FOR KPM DEVELOPMENTS, LLC PREPARED BY SCANION ENGINEERING SERVICES, INC., RLS AND RECORDED IN PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 192, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN LAND LOT 103 OF THE THIRD DISTRICT, OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING DESIGNATED AS LOTS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11 AND 12 OF FOX CROSSING, PHASE I, AS PER THE PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 256, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
AND FURTHER LESS AND EXCEPT:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 103 AND 122, THIRD DISTRICT, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA BEING LOTS 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 65, 66, 67, 68, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80 AND 81, FOX CROSSING ESTATES, PHASE II, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGES 403 - 407, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Ameris Bank is the holder of the Note and Security Deed to the property. In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ameris Bank, P.O. Box 71748, Albany, Georgia 31708, (229) 438-4933.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is KPM Developments, LLC, or a tenant or tenants thereof, and said property is more commonly known as Lots off of Barnesville Road, Milner, Georgia.
This sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Ameris Bank
as attorney in fact for
KPM Developments, LLC
Simpson, Uchitel & Wilson, L.L.P.
One Securities Centre, Suite 1100
3490 Piedmont Rd., NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 266-2421
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a Security Deed given by KPM Developments, LLC, to Southern Horizon Bank, dated October 8, 2004, as recorded in Deed Book 495, Page 321, Lamar County, Georgia records on October 15, 2004, and as first modified by that certain Modification of Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 558, Page 296, as further modified by that certain Modification of Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 643, Page 173, as last transferred to Ameris Bank by an Assignment dated October 4, 2011, as recorded in Deed Book 777, Page 225, Lamar County, Georgia records on January 30, 2012 (as modified, the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of one million three hundred fifty thousand dollars, ($1,350,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash, before the courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2019, - November 5, 2019 - the following described property:
TRACT I: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 31 AND 34 OF THE SEVENTH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 23.00 ACRES, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN UPON A PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY ENTITLED “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR BERNARD G. EASON, WHICH PLAT WAS PREPARED BY THOMAS A. THORNTON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, IS DATED AUGUST 22, 1992, AND IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 58, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND WHICH SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
TRACT II: ALL THAT LOT, TRACT, OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF MILNER, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA CONTAINING 25.16 ACRES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY THOMAS A. THORNTON, WHICH SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART OF THIS INSTRUMENT.
SAID PROPERTY IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF LOCUST STREET EXTENSION WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 11 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 40.00 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE OF LOCUST STREET EXTENSION, WHICH POINT ON SAID CENTERLINE IS IN TURN LOCATED NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 628.82 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE AS EXTENDED OF LOCUST STREET EXTENSION WITH THE CENTERLINE OF OLD ALABAMA ROAD, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING THENCE THE FOLLOWING COURSES AND DISTANCES:
NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET,
NORTH 11 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.03 FEET,
NORTH 80 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 209.85 FEET,
NORTH 57 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET,
NORTH 58 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET,
NORTH 38 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET,
NORTH 37 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.76 FEET,
NORTH 47 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 22 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 14.60 FEET,
NORTH 47 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 716.91 FEET,
NORTH 29 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 16 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 206.53 FEET,
SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 768.44 FEET,
SOUTH 03 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 1290.89 FEET,
NORTH 79 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 51 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 284.35 FEET,
SOUTH 11 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 209.86 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF LOCUST STREET EXTENSION WHICH MARKS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT LOTS 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66 AND 69 AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGES 329 - 333.
FURTHER LESS AND EXCEPT THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION RIGHT OF WAY DEED FROM KPM DEVELOPMENT, LLC TO CITY OF MILNER, GEORGIA, DATE JANUARY 25, 2008, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 657, PAGE 179, AFORESAID RECORDS.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Ameris Bank is the holder of the Note and Security Deed to the property. In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ameris Bank, P.O. Box 71748, Albany, Georgia 31708, (229) 438-4933.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is KPM Developments, LLC, or a tenant or tenants thereof, and said property is more commonly known as Lots off of Meadowbrooke Drive, Milner, Georgia.
This sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Ameris Bank
as attorney in fact for
KPM Developments, LLC
Simpson, Uchitel & Wilson, L.L.P.
One Securities Centre, Suite 1100
3490 Piedmont Rd., NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 266-2421
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Legal Advertisement
Notice of Sale Under Power
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Security Deed from Peter Doffing to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Charlene J. Cooper IRA, dated March 16, 2010 with an original principal balance of $120,000.00 as recorded in Deed Book 782, Page 180 et seq., recorded again in Deed Book 795, Page 250 et seq., as modified by Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 901, Page 180 et seq., all of the Lamar County, Georgia Deed Records, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, during the legal hours of sale, at the place where sheriff’s sales are conducted, in Lamar County, Georgia on the first Tuesday in November, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
A 25.08 acre tract on Phillip Weldon Road, being Lamar County Tax Parcel No. 005 027 and being more fully described as:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots 197, 219 and 220, of the 2nd District, and being in the State of Georgia, County of Lamar, designated as Tract 2, containing 25.08 acres on a plat of survey prepared by Mark A. Buckner, Georgia Registered Surveyor Number 2422, dated 09/06/2017, entitled, “Boundary Survey for Peter Doffing”, said plat being of record in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia, in Plat Book 16, Page 503; which said plat is incorporated herein by reference and made a part of this description.
The debt secured by said Security Deed is evidenced by a promissory note dated March 16, 2010, with an original indebtedness in the amount of One Hundred Twenty Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($120,000.00), together with interest thereon. The debt secured by said Security Deed and evidenced by said note has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of Grantor’s non-payment. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, late fees, attorney’s fees, and all expenses of sale. Notice has been given of intention to enforce the provisions for collection of attorney’s fees and foreclosure costs, in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of the Note and Security Deed.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions, and covenants, if any, and any easements of record, if any, and further subject to the outstanding balances to all liens superior to the Security Deed first set out above, if any.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Charlene J. Cooper IRA, as attorney in fact for Peter Doffing
Jason A. Kim
Attorney at Law
311 Green Street, Suite 409 Gainesville, GA 30501
Legal Advertisement
Notice of Sale Under Power
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Security Deed from Jackie Doffing to Stone Gate Properties, LLC, dated November 14, 2008, with an original principal balance of $16,000.00 as recorded in Deed Book 687, Page 273 et seq., as modified by Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 894, Page 297 et seq., and as further modified with the obligation assumed by Peter Doffing by Assumption and Modification Agreement recorded Deed Book 939, Page 277 et seq., all of the Lamar County, Georgia Deed Records, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, during the legal hours of sale, at the place where sheriff’s sales are conducted, in Lamar County, Georgia on the first Tuesday in November, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
An approximately 6.692 acre tract on Phillip Weldon Road, being Lamar County Tax Parcel No. 005 042, as described as Parcel B on a plat prepared for Brad Wynne by Scanlon Engineering Services, Inc., certified by Gary W. Witherington, RLS 009130, dated December 13, 2004, a copy of which is recorded in Deed Book 505, Page 85 of the Lamar County, Georgia Deed Records, which said plat is incorporated herein by reference and made a part of this description. As further described as follows:
All that tract, lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lots 199 and 219, Second Land District, Lamar County, Georgia, containing 11 acres, more or less, more particularly described by reference to a plat of survey entitled “Property of Mrs. T.M. Harris”, dated November 12, 1963, made by Hugh Montgomery Arnold, Registered Engineer, recorded in Plat Book 3, page 303, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia, as follows:
Beginning at the center of the bridge over Potato Creek, said bridge being a part of a road known as the Jackson-Zebulon public road, and thence North 73 degrees 16 minutes East along the centerline of aforesaid public road 198.2 feet, thence North 83 degrees 40 minutes East along the centerline of the aforesaid public road 783 feet; thence North 75 degrees 58 minutes East along the centerline of the aforesaid public road 291.91 feet to the West property line of property owned by J. Philip Weldon, if same were extended in a straight line to the center line of aforesaid road; thence in a Southerly direction along the West boundary of aforesaid property belonging to J. Philip Weldon a distance of 549.4 feet, more or less, to the original South boundary of aforesaid Land Lot 219; thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes West 1 ,075 feet along the South Boundary of aforesaid Land Lot 219 and Land Lot 199 to the center line of Potato Creek; thence North 25 degrees 20 minutes West a distance of 335 feet, more or less, back to said Point of Beginning.
Aforesaid tract is bounded as follows: North by the center line of aforesaid Jackson-Zebulon public road; East and South by property of J. Philip Weldon; and on the West by the center line of Potato
The above described property includes the entire 12 acres shown on the aforesaid plat less the strip along the East side of aforesaid tract heretofore conveyed by Mrs. T.H. Harris to J. Philip Weldon by Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 16, Page 281, on March 22, 1965 aforesaid Clerk’s Office
This is the identical real estate conveyed to James L. Wilson (same person as James Leon Wilson, Sr.) by deed of Mrs. T.M. Harris, dated August, 1955 and duly recorded in said Clerk’s Office.
Less and Except:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 198 and Land Lot 219 of Second Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing two acres, more or less, and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point lying in the center of the Phillip Weldon Road (shown as Jackson-Zebulon Public Road on the below captioned plat), said point lying 504.75 foot feet east from the intersection of said centerline with the “Center of Bridge” shown on the below captioned plat and designated as “Center of Bridge is P.O.B.” on said plat, as measured along the centerline of said road, thence South along a line that forms an interior angle of 90 degrees with the centerline of said road a distance necessary to reach the south right of way of Phillip Weldon Road, thence continuing South along a line which is a continuation of the previous call 300 feet to a point; thence east along a line that forms an interior angle of 90 degrees with a previous call 300 feet to a point; thence north along a line that forms an interior angle of 90 degrees with the previous call 300 feet to a point; thence northerly a distance necessary to reach the centerline of Phillip Weldon Road; thence westerly along said centerline to the point of beginning.
This tract is a portion of that 12.0 acre tract shown on that plat prepared for Mrs. T.M. Harris recorded in Plat Book 3 page 303, Clerk’s Office, Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia, which is incorporated by reference herein in aid of this description
Less and Except
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 219 of the Second District, of Lamar County, Georgia and being more particularly described as 2.0 acres of land as depicted as Parcel A, on a Survey for Brad Wynne, dated December 13, 2004, by Gary W. Witherington, RLS 009130 a copy of which is recorded in Deed Book 505, Page 85 of the Lamar County, Georgia Deed Records, being recorded as Exhibit “B” to a deed recorded in Deed Book 505, Page 83 of the Lamar County, Georgia Deed Records.
The debt secured by said Security Deed is evidenced by a promissory note dated November 14, 2008, with an original indebtedness in the amount of Sixteen Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($16,000.00), together with interest thereon. The debt secured by said Security Deed and evidenced by said note has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of Grantor’s non-payment. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, late fees, attorney’s fees, and all expenses of sale. Notice has been given of intention to enforce the provisions for collection of attorney’s fees and foreclosure costs, in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of the Note and Security Deed.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions, and covenants, if any, and any easements of record, if any, and further subject to the outstanding balances to all liens superior to the Security Deed first set out above, if any.
Stone Gate Properties, LLC, as attorney in fact for Peter Doffing
Jason A. Kim
Attorney at Law
311 Green Street, Suite 409 Gainesville, GA 30501
