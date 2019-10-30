Rain forecast to taper off for trick-or-treating

Much needed rain will fall today, tonight and during the day Thursday but the current forecast calls for the precipitation to taper off to a drizzle by trick-or-treat time Thursday evening just in time for multiple events.
The phenomenon that is Halloween in Barnesville lures little ghosts and goblins from miles around and this year will be no exception with a witch’s cauldron full of spooky happenings on tap.
To start off the season First Baptist Church of Barnesville will hold trunk or treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. that includes a free hotdog dinner.
Thomaston Street will be shut down around dusk Oct. 31 for the huge, family-friendly trick-or-treat extravaganza.
The Barnesville Police Department will host its haunted jail event at the Old Jail Museum beginning at 5 p.m. Call 770-358-1244 for more information.
First United Methodist Church will host the annual Fall Festival on its front lawn with games, popcorn, etc. For more information, call 770-358-1494.
Barnesville Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. with an evening of fun for your entire family. Free hotdogs and chili will be served as long as they last at 744 Veterans Parkway by the railroad tracks. Info: barnesvillenazarene.com and on Facebook at Barnesville Church of the Nazarene.
At the Barnesville library, the school system will give away free books and literacy materials to kids ages birth through middle school age from 5-8 p.m. This effort is funded by a literacy grant. For information, call 770-358-5891.
Brothers Liam (left) and Knox Buice donned their costumes over the weekend and took an early tour of the Thomaston Street trick-or-treat corridor which promises to be jammed Halloween night Thursday. The boys visited with a formally dressed, buggy-riding skeleton in the yard of Blue and Robin Leverett. They are the sons of Katie and and Jared Buice and the grandchildren of Missy and Gary Ware, all of Barnesville. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
