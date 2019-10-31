/Unitedbank
Forward Alex Chapman (2) and her teammates will defend their GACA soccer title here tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Highlanders defend GACA title here tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, October 31. 2019
After waxing ABAC 10-0 in Tuesday's conference semifinal, the Gordon Lady Highlanders host Georgia Military College in the GACA title game tonight on the local pitch. First touch is set for 7 p.m.

The two teams have played three times this season with Gordon winning two matches and the third ending in a tie.
