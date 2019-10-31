Milner early voting ends Friday

Early voting in two Milner city council races continues through Friday at the elections board office at the county annex on Thomaston Street in Barnesville. Participation has been anemic thus far. Ballots may be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. daily.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Election day voters will cast ballots at the Milner library. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
At press time Monday, elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff had served only 25 early voters and mailed out two absentee ballots of which one had been returned.
There are two races on the Milner ballot. Candidates Wayne Inglett and Skip Seda are battling for the post vacated by the resignation of Roger Samples who is moving out of the community.
Three other posts, those of incumbents Betty Wilson and Fred Stephens and the slot formerly held by Tracey Alford who resigned, are also up for grabs. Those positions will be filled by plurality voting. The top three vote getters among six candidates will win four-year terms. The six are Wilson, Fred Stephens, Regina Stephens, Helen Palacios-Jordan, David Jerry Smith and Vickie W. Smith.
