Mrs. Linda Kay Golden Harris, age 66, of Milner, GA passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence.
Linda was born in Mableton, GA on Friday, April 24, 1953 to the late Otis Golden and the late Ruth Entrekin Golden. She is also preceded in death by her aunt, Ethel Entrekin. She was formerly employed at Chick-Fil-A. Linda was a member of Rock Springs Church. She loved flower gardens and visiting Myrtle Beach.
Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rodney Harris; children and their spouses, Shane & Angie Lester, Christy & Michael Piper, Shannon Harris Moon & Bret Moon, Steven & Tammy Harris, Jason Harris & Linda Ray Harris; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for Mrs. Linda Harris will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Sunday afternoon from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Cancer Support Ministry of Rock Springs Church “Compassionate Hearts”, 219 Rock Springs Road Milner, Georgia 30257 in memory of Mrs. Linda Harris.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams- Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Harris family.
