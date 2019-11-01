Darryl Knight, age 57 of Warm Springs, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Darryl was born in Barnesville, Georgia on July 12, 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ida Ross Knight; his sister, Marie K. Hand. Darryl was a Plumber and Electrician by trade. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Darryl was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife, Kammie Knight, daughters, Randi Fielder and husband Jacob, Brianna Knight; son, Kirt Gilbert; 6 grandchildren, sister, Betty Knight Harrell; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
