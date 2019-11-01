The 'yellow' playground at the recreation complex on Gordon Road has been roped off, closed and will be refurbished. The play area is over 20 years old and countless children have enjoyed it.
The county commission and recreation department hope to rebuild a better, safer playground with a certified swing for the handicapped. The minimum cost for the project is expected to be $25,000 and about half of that money is in hand. The hope is that grant funds or donations from individuals and businesses will put the fund drive over the top.
For more information or to make a donation, call recreation director Tiffany Lowe at 770-358-5800.
Rec. dept. playground to close
