The Lamar County Trojans (6-3, 2-3) lost to Heard County (4-5, 4-1) tonight 35-20 at Trojan Field. LC must now defeat Temple here next Friday to make the playoffs.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines tonight.
9:35 1st qtr.: HC 7 LC 0: HC 44-yard TD run. PAT good.
3:03 1st qtr.: HC 14 LC 0: HC 1-yard TD run. PAT good.
END 1st qtr.: HC 14 LC 0
8:45 2nd qtr.: HC 21 LC 0: HC 10-yard TD run. PAT good.
1:26 2nd qtr.: HC 28 LC 0: HC 2-yard TD run. PAT good.
0::04.80 2nd qtr.: HC 35 LC 0: HC 37-yard TD pass. PAT good.
8:57 3rd qtr.: HC 35 LC 6: Channing Buckner 5-yard TD pass to Diondre Blackmon. PAT blocked.
4:13 4 th qtr.: HC 35 LC 12: Buckner 21-yard TD pass to Blackmon. PAT failed.
0:26.4 4th qtr.: HC 35 LC 20: Buckner 10-yard TD pass to Keilyn Tyus. Buckner run for two-pointer.
FINAL: 35-20
Scores of interest:
Callaway 51 Jordan 0
Bremen 45 Spencer 0
Lamar’s Donavan Stanford (18) leaps in an attempt to bat down a Bremen pass during last Friday night’s rainy 34-7 loss at Bremen. Lamar (6-2) can make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 if it comes through in one of its two final games of the season.
Updated: Trojans' rally falls short
