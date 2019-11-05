Milner goes to polls today

Registered voters in Milner go to the polls today with the opportunity to radically change the makeup of their city council. There are two races on the ballot and four council posts on the line.
The polling place is moving this year to the new Milner Community library. Voters can cast ballots there from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wayne Inglett and Skip Seda are battling for the post vacated by the resignation of Roger Samples who is moving out of the community.
Three other posts, those of incumbents Betty Wilson and Fred Stephens and the slot formerly held by Tracey Alford who resigned, are also up for grabs. Those positions will be filled by plurality voting. The top three vote getters among six candidates will win four-year terms. The six vying for the spots are Wilson, Fred Stephens, Regina Stephens, Helen Palacios-Jordan, David Jerry Smith and Vickie W. Smith.
This is a candidate-rich ballot for Milner, perhaps the most choices ever offered voters there. The assumption has been turnout would be high today but early voting has not indicated that.
During the early voting period, elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff served only 28 advance voters and dealt with 2 absentee ballots.
You can get realtime updates on election results tonight at barnesville.com. A recorded message of results will also be available by calling The Herald Gazette newsroom at 770-358-NEWS.
