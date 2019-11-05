/Unitedbank
Shooting victim Nicholas Phinazee Bryan

Waffle House shooter charged with felony murder

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, November 5. 2019
Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 36, has been charged with felony murder in connection with a shooting at the Waffle House on I-75 at Hwy. 36 East that killed Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner Halloween night. Another man in the restaurant has also been charged, according to Towaliga Circuit district attorney Jonathan Adams. Both are from Flovilla.

