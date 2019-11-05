Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 36, has been charged with felony murder in connection with a shooting at the Waffle House on I-75 at Hwy. 36 East that killed Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner Halloween night. Another man in the restaurant has also been charged, according to Towaliga Circuit district attorney Jonathan Adams. Both are from Flovilla.
Shooting victim Nicholas Phinazee Bryan
Waffle House shooter charged with felony murder
