Nicholas Phinazee Bryan

Nicholas, “Nick”, Phinazee Bryan, 27, of Milner, passed away November 1, 2019. From birth, on January 14, 1992 in Griffin, GA, Nicholas always brought a loving smile and a helping hand to his family and all he encountered. Nicholas graduated from Lamar County High School in 2010, where he was a member of Skills USA.
Nicholas worked for BHW of Jonesboro, GA, and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 85 Union. He also managed, maintained and operated his family’s land, Phinazee/Bryan Farms, where most recently he impassioned his bountiful energy, commitment and faith in Matt and Crystal, as Site Operations Director for Wedstock.
Nicholas was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting turkeys, ducks and deer, from a very young age, and harvested many trophy mounts. His love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, began on youth turkey hunts alongside his Mama and Daddy at Rum Creek WMA. He was a member of Rock Springs Church, where he was dedicated and baptized.
Nicholas built a full and loving life on his beautiful family land with his wife, and high school sweetheart, Amber Jackson and their wonderful daughter Anabell Jade. He is also survived by his loving and devoted parents Kenneth and Brenda Bryan of Milner; his sister Crystal Bryan Hall and new brother-in-law, Matthew Hall of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and his extraordinarily special Uncle Mark Phinazee of Milner, who was so much more than an uncle. He also leaves behind many wonderful and close aunts, uncles, cousins, and “special” cousins, Rob, Mandy, Kayla, Autumn and Cousin Tyler, and so so many amazing friends, especially his best friend, Phillip Goggans.
Nicholas was a loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, and will always be remembered by his bright, shining smile and his love of EVERYone.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin, with the Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Springs Church. The family will greet friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 7th at the Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. Dress for the service is colorful and casual.
Flowers are accepted; those wishing to make contributions, a joint custodial account will be setup for Nicholas and Amber’s 6-year-old daughter Anabell’s future aspirations. Currently, donations for needs may be sent via Venmo - @AJackson114.
