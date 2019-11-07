/Unitedbank
The Lady Highlanders celebrated their GACA title last week.

Updated: Gordon hosts district soccer semis today; schedule change

Walter Geiger
Thursday, November 7. 2019
The Gordon Lady Highlanders (16-2-2) will host the NJCAA Southeast District Semifinals here today and Friday after winning their third straight GCAA Region 17 title with two wins last week on the local pitch.

The games have been reversed from the original schedule. Gorodn will play Eastern Florida State at 6 p.m. Regional action gets underway at 2 p.m. today when Gordon battles Eastern Florida Sate (12-0-0) of Cocoa, Fla. GMC vs. Spartanburg Methodist is underway now. The title game will be played Friday at 3 p.m.
