The Lamar County Trojans (6-3, 2-3) host the Temple Tigers (5-4, 2-3) tonight with Region 5AA's last remaining playoff spot on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
You can follow the Senior Night action right here via realtime scoring updates from the sidelines.
3:35 1st qtr.: LC 6 Temple 0: Diondre Blackmon 49-yd. scoop and score on an incomplete lateral. Two-point PAT failed.
END 1st qtr.: LC 6 Temple 0
11:47 2nd qtr.: Temple 7 LC 6: Temple 18-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
10:41 2nd qtr.: LC 13 Temple 7: Keilyn Tyus 57-yd. TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
8:51 2nd qtr.: Temple 14 LC 13: Temple 21-yd. TD run. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 14-13
6:11 3rd qtr.: LC 20 Temple 14: Chanming Buckner 56-yd. TD pass to Blackmon. Popham PAT.
0:07.80 3rd qtr.: Temple 21 LC 20: Temple 24-yd. TD run. PAT good.
7:08 4th qtr.: Temple 28 LC 20: Temple 14-yd. TD run. PAT good
The Trojans will need a solid defensive effort tonight to make the playoffs. Shown swarming to the Bremen quarterback earlier this season are Cory Young (35) Bryce Boland (16), Donavan Sanford (18) and Aderrius Barron (52). (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Tigers up by 8
