Trojans battle Temple tonight with playoff spot on the line

The Lamar County Trojans (6-3, 2-3) host the Temple Tigers (5-4, 2-3) tonight with Region 5AA's last remaining playoff spot on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
You can follow the Senior Night action right here via realtime scoring updates from the sidelines.
Temple is led by coach Scotty Ward who is in his fifth season after four years as head coach at Worth County. His overall record is 38-46. The winner of tonight's contest gets to travel to Rockmart next Friday for a first round playoff match-up with the Yellow Jackets who are undefeated and ranked #2.
The Trojans will need a solid defensive effort tonight to make the playoffs. Shown swarming to the Bremen quarterback earlier this season are Cory Young (35) Bryce Boland (16), Donavan Sanford (18) and Aderrius Barron (52). (Photo: Walter Geiger)
