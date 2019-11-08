The Lamar County Trojans missed on two 2-point conversions Friday night and fell 28-26 victims to the Temple Tigers at Trojan Field. Lamar's season ended when a last gasp, double reverse two-pointer failed with 32 seconds left in the game. LC finished 6-4 overall and 2-4 in region play. Temple took the last region playoff spot with their victory.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines.
3:35 1st qtr.: LC 6 Temple 0: Diondre Blackmon 49-yd. scoop and score on an incomplete lateral. Two-point PAT failed.
END 1st qtr.: LC 6 Temple 0
11:47 2nd qtr.: Temple 7 LC 6: Temple 18-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
10:41 2nd qtr.: LC 13 Temple 7: Keilyn Tyus 57-yd. TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
8:51 2nd qtr.: Temple 14 LC 13: Temple 21-yd. TD run. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 14-13
6:11 3rd qtr.: LC 20 Temple 14: Chanming Buckner 56-yd. TD pass to Blackmon. Popham PAT.
0:07.80 3rd qtr.: Temple 21 LC 20: Temple 24-yd. TD run. PAT good.
7:08 4th qtr.: Temple 28 LC 20: Temple 14-yd. TD run. PAT good.
0:32.20 4th qtr.: Temple 28 LC 26: Buckner 32-yd. TD pass to Zellner. Two-point PAT failed.
FINAL: 28-26
First year head coach Jeff Sloan consoles his team after Friday's heartbreaking loss. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans end season with heartbreaking loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks