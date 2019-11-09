Moran to keynote Veterans Day observance

Retired Army Sgt. Joshua David Moran will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Veterans Day observance Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial near the Barnesville library.
This year’s event is hosted by American Legion Post #25. Following the ceremony, lunch will be served to veterans and guests at the civic center.
An honor roll of veterans who died in the past year will be read at the ceremony by VFW vice-commander Richard Wright. A 21-gun salute and the playing of ‘Taps’ will follow. To ensure your friend or loved one is included on the honor roll, call the Legion post at 770-358-2905 or the VFW post at 770-872-2132.
Sgt. Moran is pastor at Thread of Hope Ministries and active in the American Legion. He enlisted on Aug. 8, 2003 and was medically retired on Feb. 7, 2010 due to injuries received during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He served as an M1 armor crewman and 88M motor transport operator. He achieved the rank of Sgt. E5 and was awarded multiple service medals including the combat action badge. Thread of Hope Ministries hosts a regular veterans support group meeting Monday nights at 7 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the focus shifts to Milner for an observance at the Veterans Memorial at Milner city park, hosted by the mayor and city council and organized by Fred Stephens.
