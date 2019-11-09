/Unitedbank
B&G Club fund drive makes strides

Saturday, November 9. 2019
The new Barnesville Boys & Girls Club will open in early January and a fundraising drive is ongoing to kickstart the program. The club will be housed in a building that is well-underway on the campus of the elementary school on Roberta Drive.

The search for an executive director for the club is ongoing and the steering committee has raised just over half of its goal of $250,000.

Gifts of any size are helpful and will be welcomed. You can mail checks to P.O. Box 624, Barnesville, Ga. 30204 or give online at www.bgcncg.com. For more information, call 770-267-8034.
