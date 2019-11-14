/Unitedbank
Updated: Last ESF signup is today

The Empty Stocking Fund is offering one last signup day Thursday for parents and guardians to seek assistance with Christmas gifts. Signups will be taken at the Barnesville fire station on Forsyth Street from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Parents should bring an EBT letter, check stub or some other proof of household income.

“We already have 168 kids from 68 families signed up so we need the public’s support,” chairman Glenn Forsyth reported.

New toys and monetary donations can be dropped off at the fire station. Donations can also be made at any United Bank location.
