The male driver of a white Toyota Avalon walked away form a collision with a tractor-trailer rig at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 7 and the Hwy. 36 Bypass Thursday. The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m.
The Toyota was northbound and hit the big rig which was crossing the four-lane to head south. The driver of the Toyota walked to the ambulance but was transported to Spalding Regional with what appeared to be minor injuries. Firefighters dealt with a diesel fuel leak from one of the truck's tanks at the scene. The truck driver was unhurt.
Thursday's crash scene. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: One hurt in four-lane crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks