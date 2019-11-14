/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Thursday's crash scene. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: One hurt in four-lane crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, November 14. 2019
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Comments (3)
The male driver of a white Toyota Avalon walked away form a collision with a tractor-trailer rig at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 7 and the Hwy. 36 Bypass Thursday. The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m.

The Toyota was northbound and hit the big rig which was crossing the four-lane to head south. The driver of the Toyota walked to the ambulance but was transported to Spalding Regional with what appeared to be minor injuries. Firefighters dealt with a diesel fuel leak from one of the truck's tanks at the scene. The truck driver was unhurt.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Bob & Patti Wright Wright on 11/14/19 at 01:52 PM
This has become a dangerous intersection. The big trucks pull out and block most of the north bound lanes. It may be time for a traffic light
#2 Tyler McCormick on 11/14/19 at 03:08 PM
We dont need another red light! I drive a truck I'm sure the driver pulled out their not paying attention..
#3 Clay Lovejoy on 11/15/19 at 06:01 AM
There is a lot of traffic on this highway. Trucks have to take a little bit of a chance to get off of Hwy 36, more so if they are headed back south. Look at the picture and you can see that the car hit at the tail end of a 45 foot trailer. If the car driver had been looking past his front bumper, this wreck would have never happened. The only thing missing in the picture is an accident attorney stand on top of the truck
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette