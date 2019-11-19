Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Sheriff's report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Sheriff's report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Tuesday, November 19. 2019
Between Friday, November 8 and Thursday, November 14 the following were processed through the Lamar County jail:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Hakken Koff
about
One hurt in four-lane crash
Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 09:03 PM
~Very good observation Mr. Lovejoy. It appears the car driver wasn't looking for any [...]
Clay Lovejoy
about
One hurt in four-lane crash
Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 06:01 AM
There is a lot of traffic on this highway. Trucks have to take a little bit of a cha [...]
Tyler McCormick
about
One hurt in four-lane crash
Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 03:08 PM
We dont need another red light! I drive a truck I'm sure the driver pulled out their [...]
Recent Stories
Sheriff's report
Tuesday, November 19 2019
Man dead in Hwy. 18 wreckage
Friday, November 15 2019
Police report
Thursday, November 14 2019
One hurt in four-lane crash
Thursday, November 14 2019
Last ESF signup is today
Thursday, November 14 2019
Archives
November 2019
October 2019
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette