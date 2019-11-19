Mr. Patrick Elton Messinger, age 87, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mr. Messinger, formerly of Philippi, WV, was born on Saturday, April 30, 1932 to the late John Clifton Messinger and the late Ella Regina Jaggie Messinger. He was also preceded in death by 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Patrick was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. He was employed with Stuart-McMunn, where he worked as a plumber. Patrick loved his cabin in WV, where he enjoyed the mountains and rivers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. Patrick loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mary Jo Messinger; children and their spouses, John & Kristin Messinger and Julie & Tim Little; grandchildren, Kendall Little, Patrick Messinger, Zachary Messinger, Erin Little, and Megan Messinger; sister, Juanita Messinger; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Services for Mr. Patrick Messinger will be announced at a later date.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Messinger family.
Patrick Elton Messinger
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks