The V'ille welcomes Marvel shoot; schedule has changed

Crews from Marvel Studios and Pandemic Productions will be out in downtown Barnesville beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday as filming begins on scenes for 'Tag Team', a spinoff from the Captain America franchise. The film schedule has changed since our print edition story went to press.
Filming will take up the entire day Wednesday downtown but roads will be partially open and all businesses should be accessible with just a short, interesting walk. There will be no work done here Thursday, according to Barnesville film liaison Niki Sappington. Crews will be in Duluth filming at a football field during that period.
On Friday, filming will be done at a blacksmith shop off Grape Creek Road here that is privately owned. Downtown Barnesville draws the spotlight again at about 6 p.m. Friday for night shooting. Forsyth Street will be closed from College Drive into downtown but Main Street will be partially open with limited downtown parking available. Again, all businesses will be accessible with a little effort.
Location personnel have been quick to update local businesses of the changing film schedule so they could plan accordingly and have worked hard to limit inconveniences for those seeking to visit merchants and restaurants there. Credentialed media have also met with cooperation from the Marvel crews.
Wednesday's filming will center around Al Adamson’s Main Street Advisors building which will serve as a bank and the old Tommy’s grocery which is being converted into a florist shop. Three other downtown buildings have been rented out to store production and post-production equipment and electronics.
The crew base camp is located at Gordon. “They will be using about 50 extras. The crew coming in will be larger than the crew for ’Sharp Objects’,” Sappington reported.
‘Tag Team’ will feature characters Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will air on Disney +, a new streaming service launched last week.
Monitor barnesville.com for updates on street closings and other film-related information.
Crews were out in force in downtown Barnesville preparing for a film shoot here Wednesday and Friday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
