/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Sophomore guard Tamya Blasingame will be a key player in the Lady Trojan attack this season. (File photo)

Basketball home opener is Saturday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Thursday, November 21. 2019
The Trojans and Lady Trojans cranked up the 2019-2020 basketball season Tuesday when they traveled to Jackson. They play at Alcovy Friday night.

The home opener in the new gym is Saturday when Upson-Lee comes calling. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

Adam Ballard returns to coach the Lady Trojans. His team is coming off a 25-2 season and an appearance in the GHSA Sweet 16. Darrin Clark will try to resuscitate the boys program. He comes here after a stint at SW Macon.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette