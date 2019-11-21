The Trojans and Lady Trojans cranked up the 2019-2020 basketball season Tuesday when they traveled to Jackson. They play at Alcovy Friday night.
The home opener in the new gym is Saturday when Upson-Lee comes calling. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
Adam Ballard returns to coach the Lady Trojans. His team is coming off a 25-2 season and an appearance in the GHSA Sweet 16. Darrin Clark will try to resuscitate the boys program. He comes here after a stint at SW Macon.
Sophomore guard Tamya Blasingame will be a key player in the Lady Trojan attack this season. (File photo)
Basketball home opener is Saturday
