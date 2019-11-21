Ms. Annie M. Harris 78, of 182 White Oak Drive Jackson, GA transitioned on November 19, 2019 at her residence. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday 11am in the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Flovilla, GA. Dr. Eddie F. Collier will officiate, and interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday beginning at 5pm until 8pm. Professional Services are under the direction of
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville
Ms. Harris was born unto Ms. Lucy Mae Castlin and Mr. Berner Harris in Lamar County on October 18, 1941. She attended Booker High School in Lamar County. She received her G.E.D. at then the Griffin Technical College. She sought Christ at an early age and joined the Sandhill C.M.E Church. She later in life joined the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Flovilla, GA and served under Pastoral leadership of her son, Pastor James E. Smith Jr. She served her community as the 1st Black Elected Woman to the City of Barnesville Council. She served for several years as a licensed insurance agent for American National Life Insurance Company until she retired.
Ms. Harris leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Ms. Devy Harris of Jackson, two sons Mr. Kenneth E. Smith of Jackson, and Rev. James E. (Angela) Smith Jr. of Milner. 8 Granchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive. Two sisters Ms. Cora Fambro of Barnesville and Ms. Shelia Lovelace of Stockbridge, Three Brothers Mr. Terrance (Severa) Lovelace, Mr. Leonard Lovelace both of Barnesville and SSGT (Ret.) Kenneth (Pamela) Lovelace of Hampton, Virginia. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many dear friends to many to name will all miss her presence.
