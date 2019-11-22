/Unitedbank
/Eedition
A Ford Escape (foreground) in the hedge at Crossroads with the damage in its wake. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

One transported after Barnesville crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, November 22. 2019
Yet another crash at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Rose Avenue in Barnesville sent one driver to the hospital just before noon Friday.

A maroon Ford Escape and a Chevy sedan collided. The escape took out a pedestrian signal device and ended up in a hedge at the Crossroads store. The driver of the Escape was transported after she complained of chest pains. The male driver of the Chevy was evaluated by EMS at the scene and not transported.

The initial indication was the driver of the Escape was at fault. The Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette