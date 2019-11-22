One transported after Barnesville crash

Yet another crash at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Rose Avenue in Barnesville sent one driver to the hospital just before noon Friday.
A maroon Ford Escape and a Chevy sedan collided. The escape took out a pedestrian signal device and ended up in a hedge at the Crossroads store. The driver of the Escape was transported after she complained of chest pains. The male driver of the Chevy was evaluated by EMS at the scene and not transported.
The initial indication was the driver of the Escape was at fault. The Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.
A Ford Escape (foreground) in the hedge at Crossroads with the damage in its wake. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
