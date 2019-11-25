District 4 Public Health receives national accreditation

District 4 Public Health announced today that it has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The national accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing the quality and performance of the nation’s Tribal, state, local, and territorial public health departments.
”We are pleased and excited to be one of five health departments in Georgia to achieve national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Olubenga Obasanjo, District Health Director. “The accreditation process helps to ensure that the programs and services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. With accreditation, District 4 is demonstrating increased accountability and credibility to the public, funders, elected officials and partner organizations with which we work.”
The national accreditation program, jointly supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventioand the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s more than 3,000 governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance. To receive accreditation, a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of quality standards and measures.
“Whenever you see our seal of accreditation, you will know that District 4 Public Health has been rigorously examined and meets or exceeds national standards that promote continuous quality improvement for public health,” Hayla Folden, Public Information Officer said. ”By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”
Public health departments play a critical role in protecting and improving the health of people and communities. In cities, towns, and states across the nation, health departments provide a range of services aimed at promoting healthy behaviors; preventing diseases and injuries; ensuring access to safe food, water, clean air, and life-saving immunizations; and preparing for and responding to public health emergencies.
“District 4 Public Health is one of many health departments that we look forward to being able to recognize as a high-performing public health department,” said PHAB President and CEO Kaye Bender, PhD, RN, FAAN. “The peer-review process provides valuable feedback to inform health departments of their strengths and areas for improvement, so that they can better protect and promote the health of the people they serve in their communities.”
The national accreditation program was created collaboratively over a 10-year period by hundreds of public health practitioners working at the national, tribal, state, and local levels. Since the program’s launch in September 2011, more than 236 local health departments have achieved accreditation through PHAB and hundreds of public health practitioners from across the nation have been trained to serve as volunteer peer site visitors for the program.
“Achieving accreditation indicates that District 4 Public Health is dedicated to improving and protecting the health of the community by striving to continuously improve the quality of the services it delivers,” said PHAB Board of Directors Chair Carol Moehrle, MD. “Accreditation also promotes consistency in meeting standards. With an ever-increasing number of health departments now applying for and becoming accredited, you will be able to expect to receive the same quality of public health services wherever you go in the United States.”
District 4 Public Health is dedicated to preventing disease, promoting health and protecting our communities against health threats through education, service, advocacy and collaboration. District 4 Public Health serves people of all classes and economic status within Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. Fees are based on income for those without insurance. For more information about District 4 Public Health, visit www.district4health.org.