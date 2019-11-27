I am thankful

…all the amazing things I’ve learned about God, Jesus, and the Bible.
…the fact that, after over four decades of study, John 3:16 still pretty much sums it up.
…for Jesus being the Savior we need, not the one we want.
…for my Good Wife, whom I never have deserved, do not now deserve, and never will deserve, and who doesn’t like it when I say things like that.
…for my children and grandchildren, who, even if I do someday publish my great novel (I must write it first), will be my greatest legacy.
…for small churches that faithfully meet to worship, to hear the word proclaimed, and to fellowship, and for the pastors who faithfully show up to preach, teach, and serve.
…for streaming television services that make it convenient for me to watch all the great programs I would watch if I had time.
…for one show I have managed to watch—“Man in the High Castle”—that offers the necessary reminder that it could indeed happen here.
…for people who don’t act like they know more than they know.
…for people who don’t act like they know less than they know.
…for all I’ve grown past, grown through, and am still—and always will be—growing into.
…for the Beatles. I mean, where would we be without them? Also for Badfinger, the Raspberries, and Grand Funk Railroad. I mean, we’d be fine if none of them ever existed, but I sure like them, so I’m glad they did.
…for National Public Radio, which is more informative and educational than all the television news channels combined.
…for our Sleep Number bed. Right now, I’m a 70.
…for all of you who read the words I write and think about them a little bit. I am truly grateful.