Mr. Walter Henry Lindsey 59, of 113 Fluellyn Road Milner transitioned on Thursday November 21 in the Southern Regional Medical Center.
Professional Services will be held on Friday November 29, 2019 12 noon in the Greater Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Craig Ogletree will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 8pm. Professional Services have been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Mr. Walter leaves to cherish his memory: sister, Mary Lindsey Jordan; Brother-in-law, Marvin Stinson; a devoted niece, Vernecia Loveya Jordan (Babs); niece, Francis Denise Chapman, nephews, Paul Stinson and Tony Clemons; great-nephew, Elijah Lindsey Jordan(Lij); great-nieces, Candice Chapman and Toya Grier; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and dear friends.