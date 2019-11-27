/Unitedbank
Christmas season has arrived

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, November 27. 2019
Santa Claus arrived in downtown Barnesville Thanksgiving eve and greeted a huge crowd gathered for the annual Illumination Celebration.

The community-wide worship service held at First United Methodist Church also drew a packed house. The evening was the perfect mix of worship, music and frivolity.

We are blessed!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family from all of us at The Herald Gazette and barnesville.com
