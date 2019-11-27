Santa Claus arrived in downtown Barnesville Thanksgiving eve and greeted a huge crowd gathered for the annual Illumination Celebration.
The community-wide worship service held at First United Methodist Church also drew a packed house. The evening was the perfect mix of worship, music and frivolity.
We are blessed!
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family from all of us at The Herald Gazette and barnesville.com
Photo: Walter Geiger
Christmas season has arrived
