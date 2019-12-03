Mrs. Amanda “Mandi” Jane Cole Nicholas, age 48, of Meansville, GA formerly of Tallapoosa, GA passed away November 22, 2019. She was born May 4, 1971 in Carrollton, GA and was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Benjamin Cole.
Mandi was the baby of her family’s three children. They were a beautiful family that she loved dearly, and they meant the world to her. She was a beautiful, fun loving woman who was full of life. She cherished her family; if there was sickness, she was the caretaker, in disagreements, she was the peacemaker. Her patience and love had no end. With exception when it came to a good ‘ole Georgia football game!
Mandi graduated from Haralson County High School Class of 1989. She loved her career working with Carrollton Police Department and she loved quilting. Mandi held Pine Hill Christian Church close to her heart. God, family and friends were the things she loved the most. Her unwavering faith was amazing. She was sure of her final home and love is her legacy.
Mandi is survived by her husband, Brian Nicholas and daughter, Mary Syble Nicholas both of Meansville; mother and step-father, Mary Lois and Willard Loftin of Bowdon; sister, Machelle Black of Mt. Zion, GA; brother and sister in law, Benji and Renee Cole, of Bowdon; and nephews, Taylor Alred, Griffin Cole, Roswell Cole and Cole Black.
Funeral services were held November 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM EST from Pine Hill Christian Church, Graham, AL with Rev. Doug Hardy and Rev. Scott Blake officiating. A special reading was be rendered by Aunt Carol Traylor. Music was provided by Wanice Odell and Susan Gibbs. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Taylor Alred, Cole Black, Roswell Cole, Griffin Cole, Truman Traylor and Tim Cole. Interment followed in Pine Hill Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
