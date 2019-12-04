After Hours to benefit Empty Stocking Fund

It was a busy Black Friday for Empty Stocking Fund coordinators Vicki and Glenn Forsyth as they were at Wal-Mart at 6 a.m. to buy Christmas toys for just over 300 needy local children. “We were there when they opened and started the sale. I was going to help with the boot drive Saturday but Vicki broke her leg and I had to take her to the hospital. I will be back out there this Saturday with bells on,” Glenn reported Monday.
An After Hours event to benefit ESF is set for Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at United Bank downtown. Attendees are encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts or a monetary donation. The evening, cosponsored by the chamber of commerce, will feature food, beverages, prizes, networking and cash drawings.
“The money is coming in slowly but that is the norm. The After Hours is always a big night. That is when we get the biggest portion of our money. The ministerial association collected a nice offering at the community worship service last week and that helped a lot with our Black Friday shopping,” Glenn said. “Families at Rock Springs and First Methodist have also adopted families and that is a big help.”
Cash donations are always helpful and donations may be made at any United Bank location. There are also specific toys that are in short supply and would be welcomed. Those include board games for ages 8-12, Baby Alive items, Marvel action figures and Fortnite games.
For more information or to help, call Glenn at 770-468-1253 or Vicki at 770-584-6096.