Mr. James Steven Trice, age 67, of Milner, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Trice was born on February 4, 1952 in Zebulon, Ga. He was the son of the late James Emory Trice Jr. and Jo Ann Mullins Trice. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after more than thirty-four years of service, was an outdoorsman and avid fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of forty-four years Laura Moxon Trice; daughter, Rhianna Trice; brothers, Blake Trice and Frank Trice; sisters, Robin Pitts and Penny Trice; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. James Steven Trice will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home. Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 12:00PM until the service hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rock Springs Medical Clinic, 211 Rock Springs Road, Milner, GA 30257 or at rsclinic.org.
For online condolences please visit www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, Ga. 30224 is in charge of the arrangements.
