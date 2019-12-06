/Unitedbank
The turn lanes at the intersection are misaligned as shown here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Beware of traffic issues at deadly intersection starting Monday

Walter Geiger
Friday, December 6. 2019
The Department of Transportation will begin work at the deadly intersection of Rose Avenue and Veterans Parkway in Barnesville Monday morning to align the left turn lanes on the eastern and western sides of the intersection. Currently, there is a blind spot for eastbound traffic on Rose Ave. and those tuning left on the four-lane from the eastern side.

Work will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For the complete story, see the 12.10.19 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
