The December term Lamar County grand jury indicted alleged Johnstonville puppy mill operators John David Matthews and Latitia Adelle Matthews on three counts of racketeering and issued true bills on 35 additional counts Monday, according to district attorney Jonathan Adams.
Latitia Matthews (left) and John David Matthews (right) as they were taken into custody earlier this year. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
Alleged puppy mill operators indicted on racketeering, 35 other counts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks