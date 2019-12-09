/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Latitia Matthews (left) and John David Matthews (right) as they were taken into custody earlier this year. (Photos: Walter Geiger)

Alleged puppy mill operators indicted on racketeering, 35 other counts

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, December 9. 2019
The December term Lamar County grand jury indicted alleged Johnstonville puppy mill operators John David Matthews and Latitia Adelle Matthews on three counts of racketeering and issued true bills on 35 additional counts Monday, according to district attorney Jonathan Adams.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette