Christmas calendar of events

Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Churches, schools and community groups throughout Lamar County have multiple Christmas events on tap as Santa’s sleigh ride draws nigh. What follows is an overview of the events we have been notified about.

Ongoing:

The Labyrinth, Sundays in December, First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Prayer and contemplation. Info.: 770-358-1494.

Mary’s Angels, collecting blankets, hats, scarves, etc. for elderly citizens with no local family. Drop-off at Deraney’s Two City Tavern. Info.: 706-968-0213.

Thursday, Dec. 12:

Senior adult Christmas luncheon at The Branch, Rock Springs Church, 1 p.m. Worship with Pastor Benny Tate and Joey Pitman, Tickets $10. Info.: 770-229-8663.

Tree Lighting, downtown Milner, 6:30-8 p.m. Info.: 770-358-1604.

‘The Glory of the Lord Shall be Revealed’, a Christmas concert by Griffin Choral Arts, First Baptist Church, Griffin, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Info.: 888-746-4188.

Friday, Dec. 13:

Golf Cart Caroling and hayride, First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m. Caroling at the homes of shut-ins. Marshmallows around the fire pit afterwards. Info.: 770-358-1494.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019:

Christmas Bazaar, Calvary Baptist Church, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Info.: 770-358-1208.

Holiday Hustle 5K and fun run to benefit Dolly Goodpuppy Society, 5 p.m. Summers Field Park. Info.: 678-877-9532.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

Christmas Musical, First United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. Features chancel choir, unusual characters, children’s choir, Crossroads praise team, adult and youth bell choirs and an original hymn by Rev. Mike Ruffin. Info.: 770-358-1494.

Christmas Recital, Ozier School of Dance, Fine Arts Center, 3 p.m. Tickets $5 - $10. Info.: 770-358-4500.

Tuesday, Dec. 17:

A Christmas Canopy, First Baptist Church, 6:30 p.m. A gathering for all women. Info: 770-358-2353.

Wednesday, Dec. 18:

Fuse Christmas Party, The Branch, Rock Springs Church, 7 p.m. Ugly sweater contest, worship, etc. Info. 770-229-8663.

Thursday, Dec. 19:

Christmas concert by LCES Chorus, Fine Arts Center, 6:30 p.m. Info.: 770-358-5556.

College Christmas Party, The Branch, Rock Springs Church, 7 p.m. Info.: 770-229-8663.

Saturday, Dec. 21:

The Longest Night, First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 6 p.m. Christmas comfort for those who are dealing with the death of a loved one, divorce or separation or dealing with disease. Info.: 770-358-1494.

Sunday, Dec. 22:

RS Kids Christmas Party at all services at Rock Springs Church. Info.: 770-229-8663.

Tuesday, Dec. 24:

Christmas Eve Communion, Rock Springs Church, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Info.: 770-229-8663.

Christmas Eve Communion and worship, First United Methodist Church, 5 p.m. (family friendly) and 11 p.m. Info.: 770-358-1494.

To have your event included next week or online, call 770-358-NEWS.
