Christmas calendar of events

Churches, schools and community groups throughout Lamar County have multiple Christmas events on tap as Santa’s sleigh ride draws nigh. What follows is an overview of the events we have been notified about.
Ongoing:
The Labyrinth, Sundays in December, First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Prayer and contemplation. Info.: 770-358-1494.
Mary’s Angels, collecting blankets, hats, scarves, etc. for elderly citizens with no local family. Drop-off at Deraney’s Two City Tavern. Info.: 706-968-0213.
Thursday, Dec. 12:
Senior adult Christmas luncheon at The Branch, Rock Springs Church, 1 p.m. Worship with Pastor Benny Tate and Joey Pitman, Tickets $10. Info.: 770-229-8663.
Tree Lighting, downtown Milner, 6:30-8 p.m. Info.: 770-358-1604.
‘The Glory of the Lord Shall be Revealed’, a Christmas concert by Griffin Choral Arts, First Baptist Church, Griffin, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Info.: 888-746-4188.
Friday, Dec. 13:
Golf Cart Caroling and hayride, First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m. Caroling at the homes of shut-ins. Marshmallows around the fire pit afterwards. Info.: 770-358-1494.
Lola Hopper (right photo) was a huge hit at a holiday concert presented by the LCHS chorus Dec. 3. Hopper, the daughter of Nickey and Jerry Hopper, portrayed Cindy Lou Who of ‘Grinch’ fame.
