Donald Clark was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and his body dumped in a Redbone cornfield .(File photo)

Clark retrial hearing postponed until January

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Convicted killer Jennifer Clark was scheduled to appear in Lamar superior court Dec. 3 for a hearing on her motion for a new trial but that proceeding has been continued until Jan. 13.

