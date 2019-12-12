Lamar Arts presents 'Wood Remastered'

The opening reception for Lamar Arts Inc. will be held at the Depot Gallery on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue from Dec. 13, 2019, to Jan. 25, 2020, featuring another outstanding exhibit from the Barnesville Woodturners. Gallery director Angela Preston notes, “These talented wood turners continue to win numerous prizes in competitions and shows - they master wood as new beauty. Lamar Arts is proud to continue the tradition of showcasing their work at the Depot Gallery in Barnesville.”
The show will include both large and small works made from many different kinds of wood. Most pieces will be for sale to the public, said Steve Mellot, woodturners president, as is customary for Lamar Arts exhibits. When the group meets each Tuesday evening, almost every meeting features a “learning experience” from nationally and internationally known wood turners, or a demonstration of new methods, designs, tools or equipment.
Depot hours for viewing “Wood Remastered” include Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, a “Gift Gala” is planned during the exhibit, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22. The gala, aimed at attracting those who want affordable and unique pieces from pottery to jewelry to wooden bowls and toys for Christmas gifts, offers additional hours on Thursday Dec 19, 4-6:30 p.m.; Friday Dec. 20, 4-6:30 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 22, 2-5 p.m. On Saturday Dec. 21 hours will be the usual 10-4, according to Lamar Arts president Kay Pedrotii.
“Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind exhibit. The Barnesville group includes many local and area artisans whose work has been appreciated worldwide. The added bonus of ‘gift shopping’ is a first for Lamar Arts, so we hope our supporters will be there and spread the word to others,” Pedrotti said.
The Depot exhibit also may be seen by appointment by calling 678-603-7268, or 770-358-2834. Call the gallery at 770-358-7588 and leave a message for more information.