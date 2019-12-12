Mrs. Joan Marie Truesdale, age 85 of Milner passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Truesdale was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 9, 1934. She is preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Picard. Her husband, Roy E Truesdale. Brother Gene Picard. Sons, Wayne E Surber and Bart W Truesdale. Daughter Ginger L Surber. Grandsons, Michael P O'Neill and Shane W Truesdale.
Survivors include, Daughter, Sharon Surber. Grandson, Aaron S Whitehurst. Granddaughter, Jodi Fioravanti and husband Dillan. Great granddaughters Madison and Abbi Fioravanti. Great grandson Patrick O'Neill.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
