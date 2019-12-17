Longtime Milner mayor Joe Bostwick tendered his resignation at a tumultuous meeting of the Milner city council Monday night. Bostwick had nearly 50 years of service to Lamar County's smallest municipality.
Not a single city council member commented on the resignation or wished Bostwick well in the future during the public portion of the meeting. The resignation is effective Dec. 31.
For much more on this story, see the 12.24.19 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Joe Bostwick
Updated: Bostwick resigns as Milner mayor
