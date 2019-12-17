Public Notices 12-17-19

State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Lucy Beatrice Dumas, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of Dec., 2019.
Stanley D. Dumas, Personal Representative, 496 Haven Ridge Dr., Stockbridge, GA 30281.
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
State of Georgia, County of Lamar
In Re: Estate of Gregory Eugene
All creditors of the estate of Gregory Eugene, deceased, late of Fayette County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me, Cassandra Michelle Chaffin, Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Gregory Eugene, deceased.
Address: Cassandra Michelle Chaffin, 40 Estate Drive, Sharpsburg, Georgia 30277.
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Merrit S. Taylor, deceased
Estate No. 7935
Notice
In Re: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
To: Merritt Scott Taylor, Mark Stahr Taylor, Stephen Brad Taylor and Sam Yeager Taylor
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before December 23, 2019.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155.
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Walter Henry Lindsey, deceased
Estate No. 8689
Petition For Letters of Administration Notice
To All Interested Parties and to whom it may concern:
Mary Denise Jordan has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Walter Henry Lindsey deceased, of said County. ( The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 6, 2020.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin,
Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155
Notice of Seizure and Forfeiture
State of Georgia
vs.
Ten Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety ($10,990.00) Dollars in United States Currency
On or about October 10, 2019 on and around Intersate Highway 75 in Lamar County, Georgia, officers of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seized the above-listed property. At the date and time of the seizure Ronnie Coleman and Joseph Foster were in constructive possession of the said United States currency. Coleman was the driver of a vehicle that was travelling on Interstate 75 in Lamar County, Georgia, which was stopped for traffic violations by a Deputy with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was a passenger in said vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted. In addition to the above-listed property which was found bundled in a black bag inside the vehicle, the search yielded a quantity of marijuana, which was also located in the bag. Both Defendants were unemployed, had no luggage for their multiday, out of town trip, and had criminal histories for felony narcotic activities. The above-listed property was used or intended for use, directly or indirectly, to facilitate a violation of Georgia’s controlled substance laws in Lamar County, Georgia, punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and was found in proximity to a quantity of marijuana.
Notice
The owners of the property described above and persons, corporations, or other entities possessing any interest in the above property must file a claim as required by O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 within 30 days of the date of the second publication of this notice. All claims shall be served upon the State’s Attorney, Cynthia Trimboli Adams at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, by certified mail or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt requested. Such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder and shall provide the following: Name and address of the claimant: a description of the claimant’s interest in the property; a description of the circumstances of how the claimant obtained an interest in the property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the interest was obtained and the name of the person or entity that transferred said interest to the claimant; the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the property at the time of the seizure; a copy of any documentation supporting the claim; and any additional facts supporting the claim. (12-10)(2)(b)
Grand Jury Presentments, December Term 2019, Lamar Superior Court
To: Honorable Thomas Wilson, Judge, Lamar County Superior Court, Towaliga Judicial Circuit
We, the Grand Jury for this Term of Court, having completed our work and disposing of all matters coming before us, make the following report.
County Inspections were done as follows:
Sheriff’s Office: Pursuant to Georgia Law, the Grand Jury inspected the Lamar County Detention Center and upon completion of the inspection, makes the following report: Grand Jury finds after inspection that a new jail is very much needed in Lamar County. The current jail is outdated, in particular, the cell areas, locks, control room, and booking room. More space is needed for administrative offices and storage. All jail technology systems are very outdated. The current jail presents security issues for jail personnel and community safety. Jail is in need of interior wall painting.
County Offices: Pursuant to Georgia Law, the Grand Jury selected committees to inspect the following county offices: District Attorney’s Office; Probate Court, Superior Court Clerk’s Office; and Tax Commissioners Office.
District Attorney’s Office: Inspected the office and found everything in good order.
Probate Court: Inspected the office and found everything in good order.
Superior Court Clerk’s Office: Inspected the office and found everything in good order.
Tax Commissioner’s Office: Inspected the office and found everything in good order.
We, the Grand Jury, have reviewed the Lamar County Child Abuse Protocol Committee Report for July, 2018 through June, 2019, and the Lamar County Child Fatality Review Committee Report for July, 2018 through June, 2019.
We considered all criminal cases presented and returned a true bill or no bill as supported by evidence.
We recommend that this presentment be published in the official organ of Lamar County and the ususal amount be paid for the publication.
Unanimously adopted, this 10th day of December, 2019.
/s/Calvin Lynn Scandrett, Clerk
/s/ Richard Curtis McBride, Foreperson
The Foregoing Grand Jury Presentment, having been read and submitted in open court, IT IS ORDERED that the same be filed and published as recommended.
This 10 day of Dec., 2019.
/s/Thomas Wilson, Judge, Lamar County Superior Court, Towaliga Judicial Circuit
Received and filed, this 10 day of December, 2019.
/s/Caleb Tyson, Clerk of Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia.
In the Superior Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
Betty Robinson Phinazee, Janet Robinson Sullivan, Herman Robinson, Martha Robinson Crawley, Nycula Robinson Randall, Ray Robinson, Geraldine Robinson Shannon, Delores Robinson McLarin, Sheila Robinson Linden, Nycula Robinson, David Robinson, Jonah Robinson, Marvin Robinson, Jason Robinson, and Mark Robinson, as heirs-at-law of Willie Robinson, Edmond Gaines, and Emma Robinson,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
James C. Waller and Bobbie Carol Waller, and all persons known or unknown who claim or might claim adversely to petitioners’ title to real property known as Tax Map/Parcel No. 047 013, Crawford Road, Lamar County, Georgia,
Defendants.
Civil Action File No. 16B-053-W
Notice for Publication
To: Central of Georgia Railway, its heirs, successors, and assigns; heirs of Willie Robinson a/k/a Willie Roberson, heirs of Turner Robinson a/k/a Turner Roberson, heirs of Edmond Robinson a/k/a Edmond Roberson, heirs of Emma Robinson a/k/a Emma Roberson, heirs of William Robinson a/k/a William Roberson, Gaines Robinson a/k/a Gaines Roberson, including but limited to: heirs of Fannie Grace Robinson, deceased, his wife, heirs of Geraldine Robinson Shaw, heirs of Johnny Robinson, heirs of Fannie Grace Robinson, heirs of Martha Robinson Crawley, heirs of Louis Jenkins, Johnny Ray Robinson, Raylene Watson, Albert O’Neal, Tony O’Neal; and all other persons to whom it may concern.
You are hereby notified that a Petition to Quiet Title with the above-referenced style was filed on February 17, 2016 in the Superior Court of Lamar County by Petitioners. The Petition, if granted will declare Petitioners to be the fee simple owner of real property known as Tax Map/Parcel No. 047 013, Crawford Road, Lamar County, Georgia, and fully described at Paragraph 1 and Exhibit A of the Petition. You are hereby given notice of this action and directed that you may file any pleading you desire in response to the Petition for Quiet Title by serving Petitioner’s Attorney, Victioria Kealy, The Wright Firm, LLC, 1934 N. Druid Hills Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30319 and filing said response with the Clerk of Superior Court of Fulton County on or before 30 days after the completion of service.
This the 5th day of December, 2019.
/s/Paula Reeves, Deputy Clerk of the Superior Court of Lamar County
Prepared and presented by: Victoria Kealy, Georgia Bar No. 314371, The Wright Firm, LLC, Counsel for Plaintiffs
McCoy’s Storage, McCoy Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204 will have public auction under Article 5 of the Ga. Code Chapter 44-12 on Dec. 21, 2019, Sat. 11a.m. McCoy’s Storage has the right to refuse any and all bids. Michael Langford, E1; Ardrana Pate C5; Dorlisa Ellerby D9 & 12. (12-10)(2)(p)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, LAMAR COUNTY
Under and by virtue of Power of Sale contained in the Security Deed from Brad Mitchell Whitfield and Angel Leshea Whitfield to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dated February 9, 2016, filed for record February 18, 2016, recorded at Deed Book 897, Page 155, Lamar County, Georgia
Records, in the original principal amount of $103,102.85, aforesaid record as amended, modified, or revised from time to time (the “Note”), with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold, by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse Door at LAMAR COUNTY, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land together with any improvements located thereon and connected to, situate, being in Land Lot 122 of the 7th District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 2.048 acres in the aggregate, lying on the northeastern side of Walton Road, and being more particularly described as Tract “2.048 AC.” upon a certain Plat of Survey entitled “Survey for W. Geraldine M. Knowles” by Buddy Greene, Lamar County Surveyor and William Lee Whitley, GA RLS No. 1516, dated Feb. 18, 2003, and recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 414, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part hereof as if set out fully herein.
LESS AND EXCEPT such part of the land as lies within Right of Way bounds of Walton Road.
Said legal description is controlling however the property is commonly known as 448 Walton Road, Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
Parcel # 060 127A
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including, but not limited to, the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; and all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property Brad Mitchell Whitfield and Angel Leshea Whitfield and /or tenant(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the United States Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. and its counsel are acting as debt collectors. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Attorney-in-Fact Brad Mitchell Whitfield and Angel Leshea Whitfield.
Contact: Jason Godwin
Godwin Law Group
3985 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Bldg D Norcross, GA 30093. Phone: 470-427-2683. Email: [email protected]
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Judith G. Sanders and Richard B. Sanders to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for GMAC Bank, its successors and assigns, dated November 16, 2004, and recorded in Deed Book 500, Page 78, Lamar County, Georgia Records, and modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated June 29, 2009, Recorded July 23, 2009, in Instrument No. 7101298, as last transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded on October 15, 2019 in Book 1024 Page 38 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of One Hundred Eighty-Eight Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($188,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on January 7, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 235 of the 7th Land District, Lamar County, Georgia, containing 2.598 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey prepared for Mrs. M.E. Atkinson by Kenneth E. Presley & Associates, dated June 28,1994, recorded in Plat Book 12, Page 251, Lamar County, Georgia records. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
ALSO,
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 235 of the 7th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 5 acres, more or less, more particularly shown on plat entitled “Compiled Plat for Richard Sanders” dated September 15, 1995, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 32, Lamar County, Georgia records. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing they can be contacted at 800-365-7107 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 55 Beattie Place, Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina 29601, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is RICHARD SANDERS or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 818 Ingram Road, Barnesville, GA 30204.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing as Attorney in Fact for Judith G. Sanders and Richard B. Sanders.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341. 404-789-2661. B&S file no.: 19-19134
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF LAMAR Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated August 30, 2006, from Reginald Penn to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, recorded on November 16, 2006 in Deed Book 602 at Page 67 Lamar County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-18 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated August 30, 2006, in the amount of $111,920.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Lamar County, Georgia, on January 7, 2020 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 58 OF THE 3RD DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 71, OF LIBERTY ESTATES SUBDIVISION, PHASE TWO, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 378-380, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS.
The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys’ fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is Reginald Penn, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs of Reginald Penn, deceased.
The property, being commonly known as 132 Ben Franklin Ct, Griffin, GA, 30224 in Lamar County, will be sold as the property of Reginald Penn, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs of Reginald Penn, deceased., subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC, 8742 Lucent Blvd Suite 300, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, 720-241-7251 . The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Albertelli Law
Attorney for The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-18 as Attorney in Fact for Reginald Penn
100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242
By: Cory Sims
For the Firm
THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by David Freeman and Angela Brown to United Bank dated May 17, 2001, and recorded in Deed Book 328, Page 221, as last modified in Deed Book 817, Page 240, Lamar County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $49,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, January 7, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
EXHIBIT “A”
TRACT 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 6 of the 8th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 1.137 acres, lying on the western side of Roger Brown Drive, and being more particularly described as Tract 1 upon a certain plat of survey entitled “Survey for David Freeman & Angela Brown” by James W. Butler, Ga. RLS No. 2754, dated Dec. 4, 2000, and recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 174, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
This is a portion of the same property which was owned by Charlie Fred Brown at the time of his death on March 30, 1990, as a resident of Lamar County, Georgia, and on which an Order declaring No Administration Necessary was entered by the Probate Court of said county on April 5, 1993.
SUBJECT TO all easements of record.
To include a 2000 Redman Manufactured Home,
Serial # 114-36908A & 114-36908B
Model # LTD304D 48 X 24 44’ Length
Which is located on the property described above.
Said property is known as 128 Roger Brown Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of David L. Freeman; Angela Brown, successor in interest or tenant(s).
United Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for David Freeman and Angela Brown
File no. 19-074502
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
(770) 220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Notice of Sale Under Power
Georgia, Lamar County
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by John J. Fletcher Jr., and Shirley A. Fletcher to Chase Bank USA, N.A., dated March 26, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 620, Page 332, Lamar County, Georgia records, as last transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH5 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH5 by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 805, Page 311, Lamar County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $102,400.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, to wit: January 7, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 41, 7th District, Lamar County, Georgia, being Lot 14, The Carriage Trace Subdivision, Phase II, as per Plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 190-192, Lamar County records, which plat is hereby to and made a part of this description, being improved property known as No. 109 Carriage Trace.
Commonly known as 109 Carriage Trace Barnesville, GA 30204
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 109 Carriage Trace, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): John J. Fletcher Jr., and Shirley A. Fletcher or tenant or tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Attention: Loss Mitigation Department
3217 S. Decker Lake Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84119. 1-888-818-6032
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH5 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH5 as attorney in fact for John J. Fletcher Jr., and Shirley A. Fletcher
Richard B. Maner, P.C.
180 Interstate N Parkway, Suite 200 Atlanta, GA 30339. 404.252.6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
FC18-365
NOTICE OF SALE OF REALTY
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in the security deed, executed and delivered on January 22, 2007, by SOPHIE N. BLOSSER, as grantor, to GEORGIA BANKING COMPANY, as grantee, and recorded in Deed Book 612, Page 154, of the Superior Court records of Lamar County, Georgia, granting the property hereinafter described as collateral for the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby, and by virtue of default in the payment of the indebtedness therein mentioned, which has made the aforesaid power of sale operative and effective, the undersigned, as attorney in fact for SOPHIE N. BLOSSER, will sell at public outcry before the courthouse door in Lamar County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in JANUARY, 2020, during the legal hours of sale to the highest and best bidder, for cash, the property described in said security deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots 58 and 59 of the 8th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, and being 10.000 acres as shown on a plat of survey prepared for Sophie Blosser by Subdivision Design & Layout, Greenville, Georgia, dated February 17, 1991, and by reference to said plat of survey being more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at an iron pin located on the Northeastern right-of-way line of Georgia Highway 18 (100 minutes R/W), said iron pin being located at the intersection of said right-of-way line with the Western land lot line of said Land Lot 58; thence leaving said right-of-way line and continuing along the Western land lot line of said Land Lot 58 North 03 degrees 43 minutes 55 seconds East 526.09 feet to a point; thence leaving said land lot line North 70 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds East 333.31 feet to a fencepost; thence proceeding South 67 degrees 22 minutes 01 seconds East 445.83 feet to a fence post; thence proceeding South 24 degrees 51 minutes 20 seconds West 785.41 feet to a fence post located on the Northeastern right-of-way line of Georgia Highway 18; thence proceeding along said right-of-way line North 59 degrees 57 minutes 36 seconds West 496.77 feet to an iron pin located at the intersection of said right-of-way line with the Western land lot line of said Land Lot 58, said iron pin being the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Notice, as required by law, has been given of intention to enforce the collection of attorney’s fees as set out in the note evidencing the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid security deed and this sale will be made for the purpose of paying all indebtedness, secured by the aforesaid security deed, and all expenses of sale, including attorney fees.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 25th day of November, 2019.
BECK, OWEN & MURRAY
GEORGIA BANKING COMPANY
Attorneys, Griffin, GA
as Attorney-in-Fact for
Sophie N. Blosser
Stephanie W. Windham, Esq. 100 S. Hill Street, Suite 600, Griffin, GA 30223. 770-227-4000
