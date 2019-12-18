Letters to Santa bring laughter, tears

In addition to the usual wish lists seeking the newest and coolest toys and electronic gadgets, this year’s crop of Santa letters are both funny and poignant. Hundreds of letters to St. Nick from local kids are published in the 12.17.19 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Sarah Mullins included a question in her letter. “How many years have you been alive”,” she wants to know of Santa.
Austin Carson Selph has a question and a health alert for the man in red. “How do you see us from the North Pole” and “Hope you don’t get sick and eat too much cookies”.
Seeking only balloons, Alliyah writes, “I know you know I’ve been good. I just want to tell you again and, yes, I’ll keep up the good work for you Santa.”
Trinity writes, “I know that it is not Thanksgiving it’s Christmas but I am thankful for you and my family on Christmas Day.” Raegan Fennell make an obvious, helpful comparison, “I have been good this year. Kehleigh been bad. I love you so so much.”
“This year I have been good. I do the rite thing wen my mom ses to this year,” notes Jaxson Nathan.
Asking for nothing for herself, Addison writes, “My mom has had a hard time because once my Dad make a lot of money, he’s moving away. So, I wish my mom could just be happy.” In a similar vein, Lilly writes, “For my grandma I wish she has lots of love from us. I want my mommy and daddy to get back together.”
