Mr. Fred Lee Smoot, age 89, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Mr. Smoot, formerly of Gauley Mountain, WV, was born on Thursday, May 29, 1930 to the late Charles Richard Smoot and the late Etta Susan Tingler Smoot. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Susan Smoot. Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was the owner of S&R Crane Service.
Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joann Smoot; children and their spouses, Steven Wayne & Kimberly Smoot, Thomas Lee & Debbie Smoot, Caroline Kay & William Harris, and Julie Ann & Thomas Knott;
Memorial services for Mr. Fred Lee Smoot will be private.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smoot family.
