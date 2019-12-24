/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Christmas Eve services

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, December 24. 2019
Communion and Lord’s Supper events are a tradition at churches worldwide and worshippers have multiple opportunities to participate locally this afternoon and evening.

Rock Springs Church will host communion services at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

First Baptist Church of Barnesville will host a family Lord’s Supper from 4-6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church will host communion and worship at 5 p.m. (family friendly) and 11 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette