Communion and Lord’s Supper events are a tradition at churches worldwide and worshippers have multiple opportunities to participate locally this afternoon and evening.
Rock Springs Church will host communion services at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
First Baptist Church of Barnesville will host a family Lord’s Supper from 4-6 p.m.
First United Methodist Church will host communion and worship at 5 p.m. (family friendly) and 11 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Christmas Eve services
