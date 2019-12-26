Work on the dangerous intersection at Rose Avenue and Veterans Parkway, scheduled to begin earlier this month, was delayed when several issues arose. The weather has been a strong factor.
Another snag reared its head when it was learned most asphalt plants are shut down for two to three weeks at Christmas for routine maintenance. There is still work that can be done in the interim such as utility relocation, etc. Those efforts will begin when the weather allows, according to a DOT spokesman.
Intersection work hits snags
