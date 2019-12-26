County okays subdivision fronting Five Points Road

After much discussion and considerable outcry from neighbors, the Lamar County commission approved a 11-lot subdivision on Five Points Road near its intersection with Hwy. 41 North. Developer Bowen Jones will subdivide 36.44 acres.
No change of zoning will be required because the lots and home sizes will fit the current AR agricultural-residential zoning for the property which has water service but no sewer. The average lot size will be 3.31 acres. AR requires homes be at least 1400 square feet but Jones stipulated his minimum size would be 1800 square feet.
At a public hearing prior to the commission session, several area residents commented on the proposal.
Gene Cosby
Five Points Rd.
Cosby said his great-grandfather farmed all the land in the area, including Jones’ property and his nearly 24-acre tract across the street. “I don’t want Lamar County to become Henry County. I’m concerned with the changes in our part of the county. We’re talking about 11 driveway where now there are none and 125 foot setbacks. You’re talking about putting a neighborhood in front of farm land,” Cosby said.
Cosby alleged Five Points Road has become the busiest bypass in the county and termed it a ‘speedway’. Cosby also questioned the amount of grading required to create the driveways. “This is a bone of contention. Mr. Jones talks out of both sides of his mouth,” Cosby added.
